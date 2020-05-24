Nick Foles Has A 2-Word Suggestion For Peyton Manning

It seems pretty clear that Nick Foles is rooting for Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods to take down Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in “The Match” this afternoon.

Before the foursome teed off, Manning trolled Brady by saying he should have had his brother Eli or Foles serve as his caddy this afternoon. Brady is of course 0-3 in Super Bowls against those two guys and 6-0 against everybody else.

Foles initially tweeted that he would have gladly served as Peyton’s caddy if he’d been asked and offered encouragement for the legendary QB. Now, he’s dishing out ‘strategy’ of sorts.

“Peyton, two words, if Tom and Phil start coming back…”Philly Special.” Go win it,” Foles wrote a little while ago on Twitter.

Of course, everybody who watched Foles and Eagles beat Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl two years ago knows what the “Philly Special” is. It is the stuff of nightmares for Pats fans.

Peyton, two words, if Tom and Phil start coming back…”Philly Special.” Go win it. #TheMatch2 — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) May 24, 2020

Despite Foles’ advice, it hasn’t seemed like Peyton and Tiger have needed much help thus far. They are two-up through 11 holes and Brady in particular have been struggling.

However, he and Mickelson just won the last hole to trim the deficit from three strokes to two, so maybe a comeback is in the works after all. Stay tuned.

“The Match” is currently being broadcast on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.