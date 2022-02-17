Oakland Hills President Shares Update On Devastating Fire

The legendary Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township, Michigan was nearly destroyed by a major fire earlier this morning.

Initial reports suggested the club lost more than just the physical structure. A report from Brendan Quinn suggested more of the memorabilia from the club that was established in 1922 had been destroyed.

“Witness says the second floor of the clubhouse is now all but collapsed and ‘all memorabilia is basically gone,'” Quinn reported. “A lot of history erased. Oakland Hills has hosted six US Opens, including Ben Hogan’s famed 1951 win, and three PGA Championships, two US Ams, and the 2004 Ryder Cup.”

However, on Thursday afternoon, Oakland Hills president Rick Palmer said firefighters were able to save some of the historic memorabilia.

“This is a gut-wrenching day for Oakland Hills,” the statement said. “While we know that no one from the membership or staff was hurt, we have lost our iconic clubhouse, that housed our history and our place in Michigan and U.S. and international golf.”

Oakland Hills President Rick Palmer confirmed no one was injured in the fire today, and that firefighters were able to save some of the historic memorabilia inside the clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/4fl4fOw55N — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) February 17, 2022

“Oakland Hills is tremendously grateful to firefighters who were diligent in helping save some of our priceless pieces of memorabilia,” the statement continued.

“It hurts to see this, but we are comforted to know that the heart and soul and legacy of the club resides in our membership and staff. Only time will tell what is next, but we will move forward with a purpose to honor all those who made this grand building come to life with their golf and their work.”

It’s good to know some of the history of the course will live on.