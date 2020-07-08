Official Decision Made On 2020 Ryder Cup

On Wednesday morning, the PGA Tour, PGA of America and and Ryder Cup Europe announced an official decision on the 2020 Ryder Cup.

Last night, Golf insider Bob Harig reported the 2020 Ryder Cup will be rescheduled until 2021. Just a few hours later, the three governing bodies confirmed the 2020 Ryder Cup has been postponed.

Golf fans have been expecting this news for weeks, but it’s still unwelcome news. The Ryder Cup is one of the best environments in golf and brings a true rivalry aspect the sport misses in most other tournaments.

A joint statement announced new dates for the tournaments. “The 43rd Ryder Cup, scheduled for September 22-27, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, has been rescheduled for September 21-26, 2021,” the statement read.

“Likewise, the Presidents Cup, initially slated for September 30-October 3, 2021, at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will now be played September 19-25, 2022.”

The 2020 Ryder Cup has been postponed. 👉 https://t.co/skWjUTBUua pic.twitter.com/PuS1Sg1d78 — Ryder Cup (@rydercup) July 8, 2020

Many of the best golfers from the United States and Europe suggested they wouldn’t want to play unless fans could attend. In the end, they got their wish as the tournament has been postponed.

The Ryder Cup wouldn’t be the Ryder Cup as we’ve come to know it unless fans were allowed to attend.

The PGA Tour was set to have two of the biggest tournaments of the year back-to-back. With the Ryder Cup postponed, the U.S. Open will have to be enough for fans in September.