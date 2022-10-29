Open Championship Announces Decision On LIV Golfers

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - APRIL 26: The Claret Jug sits on the 18th tee at St Andrews Old Course on April 26, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. The 150th Open Championship will take place on The Old Course at St Andrews between the 14th and 17th July. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/R&A/Getty Images

There have been countless debates over the past several months about whether or not LIV Golf players should be allowed to compete in majors.

In an interview with Golf Digest, R&A CEO Martin Slumbers commented on the future of the Open Championship.

Slumbers made it known that golfers who compete for LIV Golf will be allowed to participate in the Open Championship.

"We’ll go public in January/February with what we are going to do with regard to LIV Golfers,’’ Slumbers said. “But you want a guide, go back to what I said in July (at St. Andrews). We’re not banning anyone. We are not going to betray 150 years of history and have the Open not be open. The name says it all. And that’s important. What we will do is ensure that there are appropriate pathways and ways to qualify.

“I’m looking forward to seeing [reigning champion] Cam Smith tee-up around 9:40 a.m. on the first day of the Open next year. The Open needs to set itself aside from what’s going on in terms of disagreements and make sure we stay true to our principle, which is to have the best players in the world competing."

Cameron Smith joined LIV Golf shortly after winning the Open Championship at the Old Course at St. Andrews. It'd be a shame if he wasn't allowed to compete in next year's event.

While there is still a rift between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, banning top players from competing at majors would just hurt the sport.

The 2023 Open Championship will take place at Royal Liverpool in July.