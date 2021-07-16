On Thursday, the first round of the Open Championship broadcast seemingly went off without a hitch.

Unfortunately, fans watching the broadcast of the second round are receiving a little more than they bargained for. Across the streaming platform Peacock, as well as the broadcast on Golf Channel, fans are hearing the same thing.

Every time an announcer starts to talk in to the microphone there appears to be a heavy static that sets in. Fans are clearly not happy with the issue as many took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Here’s some of the reaction about the broadcast on social media.

@peacockTV can you all fix the commentators mics for the open. Static every time they talk — Scott (@doverunits) July 16, 2021

Hey @peacockTV, it’d be outstanding if you could get the fuzziness/static out of the commentators mics for The Open. This is brutal…. — Kory Shackle (@koryshackle24) July 16, 2021

@GolfChannel your announcer’s mics have static covering the open this morning. Just a heads up. — Jared (@JaredDeFauw) July 16, 2021

It’s not a great look for those running the broadcast, but there are likely multiple factors at play here. Golf Channel and Peacock are likely getting the feed from a different source – instead of filming it themselves.

That could be contributing to the problems on the broadcast this morning. Regardless, fans want to tune into a broadcast where they aren’t distracted by the announcer’s voices being distorted by static.

The issue will likely be fixed in the near future.