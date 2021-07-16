The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Complaining About 1 Aspect Of The Open Championship Broadcast

The Open Championship scoreboard.A general view of the scoreboard during day two of The Open at The Royal St George's Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent. Picture date: Friday July 16, 2021. (Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images)

On Thursday, the first round of the Open Championship broadcast seemingly went off without a hitch.

Unfortunately, fans watching the broadcast of the second round are receiving a little more than they bargained for. Across the streaming platform Peacock, as well as the broadcast on Golf Channel, fans are hearing the same thing.

Every time an announcer starts to talk in to the microphone there appears to be a heavy static that sets in. Fans are clearly not happy with the issue as many took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Here’s some of the reaction about the broadcast on social media.

It’s not a great look for those running the broadcast, but there are likely multiple factors at play here. Golf Channel and Peacock are likely getting the feed from a different source – instead of filming it themselves.

That could be contributing to the problems on the broadcast this morning. Regardless, fans want to tune into a broadcast where they aren’t distracted by the announcer’s voices being distorted by static.

The issue will likely be fixed in the near future.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.