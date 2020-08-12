What are the five best words in golf?

Paige Spiranac, a former college golfer who’s become a social media sensation with millions of followers, revealed her pick on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Instagram star, who has nearly 3 million followers on the platform, had a very relatable five-word pick.

“That’s good, pick it up,” wrote Spiranac, referencing the “gimme” putts golfers often receive while playing a casual round with their friends.

Golf fans appreciated Spiranac’s pick, though many had some jokes about it.

“People “that’s good” their way into the low 80s then brag about it lol. Hate that,” one fan wrote.

“Especially when it’s definitely not good and you should have to putt it out,” another added.

What's the best phrase in golf in 5 words or less? — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) August 11, 2020

There were plenty of other suggestions, too.

“A tradition unlike any other!” one fan wrote, referencing The Masters.

“It sounded good. It came straight down. You’ll be fine over there. You’ve got a shot. I just realized all of mine have the same theme. I need to hit it straighter,” another added.

Golf has been one of the few sports thriving during the middle of the pandemic. Few sports, if any, are more socially distance-able than golf.

What are your five favorite words in the sport?