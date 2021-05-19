Video: Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Best ‘Happy Gilmore’ Swing

Happy Gilmore is known for his golfing ability, but hockey was the true passion for the Adam Sandler played character.

In honor of the start of the NHL playoffs this month, social media star Paige Spiranac took to Instagram to show off her best Happy Gilmore swing.

Spiranac, a former college golfer turned sports media personality, had a pretty impressive drive attempt.

“With hockey playoffs starting I had to break out the Happy Gilmore swing! What’s your favorite sport to watch?” she wrote.

That’s pretty impressive.

While Spiranac is known for her influence in the golf world, she has major respect for the hockey community.

Playoff hockey, after all, might be the most intense thing in sports, especially when games go to overtime.

“Playoff hockey just hits different,” Spiranac tweeted.

Playoff hockey just hits different — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 16, 2021

The NHL’s 2021 playoffs are set to continue on Wednesday night and there are four pretty big games:

Capitals at Bruins

Predators at Hurricanes

Jets at Oilers

Blues at Avalanche

The first game of the night – Washington at Boston – is set to get underway at 6:30 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Network.