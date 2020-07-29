Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Popular social media golf star Paige Spiranac had a message for the PGA Tour following the Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers benches-clearing incident on Tuesday night.

Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly appeared to throw at Houston stars Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa in the sixth inning on Tuesday night. Kelly walked Bregman and struck out Correa to end the inning, but both at-bats featured some balls near the head.

The benches cleared following Kelly’s inning-ending strikeout of Correa. Kelly allegedly had a NSFW message for Correa following the strikeout.

“What really enraged everybody was what he told Carlos [Correa] when he struck him out, “Nice swing b—h!” Houston manager Dusty Baker told reporters.

Carlos Correa and Joe Kelly exchanged words after Kelly struck out Correa. Benches cleared following the exchange. pic.twitter.com/sVHaibpN2y — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 29, 2020

Spiranac, whose social media approach to golf has gained her nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, thinks the PGA Tour could use some more fire.

“Golf would be so much better with a little fighting and more trash talk,” she wrote on Twitter following the Dodgers-Astros incident.

Golf would be so much better with a little fighting and more trash talk — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 29, 2020

Golf is certainly better with more trash talk. The Ryder Cup usually features some of it and it’s arguably the most-entertaining event in the sport.

Unfortunately, the Ryder Cup has been postponed a year due to the pandemic, but hopefully we’ll get to see some trash talk out on the course soon.