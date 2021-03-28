Paige Spiranac Rips Commentator For What He Said About Her

It’s safe to say that Paige Spiranac is not a fan of a certain Australian sports commentator.

Francis Leach, a “high profile” Aussie sports commentator, went after a newspaper advertisement that Spiranac was featured in.

Spiranac, a former college golfer turned sports media personality, is now working with PointsBet, which featured her in one of their newspaper ads.

“At a time when the objectification and abuse of women, reducing them to being little more than playthings for men is being exposed for what it is, how can @theage run garbage like this for revenue,” Leach reportedly tweeted.

“It’ll editorialise in the front, cash in at the back. Hypocrisy.”

Spiranac was having none of it, though.

“Tag me next time you coward. My name is right there,” Spiranac replied to the tweet which has since been deleted.

Tag me next time you coward. My name is right there. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 25, 2021

Spiranac addressed some of the body shaming that goes on in women’s sports earlier this year.

“It’s crazy I can be told I look too fat, too skinny, too plastic, too old, wearing too much makeup, not enough makeup, boobs too big, butt not big enough, too pale, hair too blonde, not blonde enough all in one day,” she said.

“Guys it’s not a Build-A-Bear workshop over here. Calm it down.”