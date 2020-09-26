Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau is a bit of an enigma when it comes to the golf world.

The PGA Tour star plays like no one we’ve ever seen. DeChambeau has put on a ridiculous amount of muscle, drives the ball like Barry Bonds and is starting to dominate the field.

Last weekend, DeChambeau won his first major championship. The 27-year-old golfer took home the title at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in New York.

Paige Spiranac was among those who congratulated DeChambeau for his win. However, the social media star had a brutally honest admission this week. Spiranac, with millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter, has been a harsh critic of DeChambeau at times.

“It’s fun to give Bryson s–t at times but you have to give him so much credit for sticking to his guns despite all the hate and now he gets to call himself a US Open Champion. Well deserved win,” she tweeted.

A lot of golf fans probably feel similarly to Paige.

It’s fun to give DeChambeau some playful criticism on social media, but at the end of the day, he’s a pretty fun golfer to watch.

DeChambeau will look to add major win No. 2 at The Masters in November.