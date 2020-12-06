Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Golf

There is no more rewarding sport to play than golf. At the same time, there is no more frustrating sport to play than golf.

The two probably go hand and hand, to be honest.

Paige Spiranac knows this.

The popular golf social media personality took to Twitter late on Saturday night to sum up her thoughts on the sport she loves. Spiranac, who played college golf, now makes a living off of the sport. She’s developed a massive following on Instagram and is building up her brand on Twitter and with a podcast.

Spiranac has close to 3 million followers on Instagram. She is easily one of the most-popular personalities in the golf social media world.

That doesn’t mean Spiranac is always crushing it on the course, though.

Paige summed up her thoughts on golf on Twitter late on Saturday night.

“I don’t know how golf can bring me so much peace one day and then make me want to break every club in my bag the next. I love and equally hate this stupid game so much,” she said.

I don’t know how golf can bring me so much peace one day and then make me want to break every club in my bag the next. I love and equally hate this stupid game so much — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 6, 2020

That’s pretty well said by Paige – and that’s why so many of us keep coming back to the game.