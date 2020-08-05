Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Tiger Woods Tweet

Paige Spiranac had a pretty great reaction to a viral tweet about Tiger Woods’ athleticism.

On Wednesday, a golf writer’s tweet about Tiger Woods’ “impressive” athleticism went viral. The writer was mocked for being too easily impressed.

“I know he’s one of the greatest athletes ever but I feel like this is sneaky difficult to catch this golf ball with a tee clenched between two fingers,” the writer tweeted, sharing a photo of Woods catching a golf ball while also holding onto a tee.

I know he's one of the greatest athletes ever but I feel like this is sneaky difficult to catch this golf ball with a tee clenched between two fingers. pic.twitter.com/WjhaTI9rTG — Josh Berhow (@Josh_Berhow) August 5, 2020

The writer was widely mocked for this tweet and Spiranac joined in on the action on Wednesday evening.

“The bar is set so low for golfers when it comes to athletic ability,” she wrote.

The bar is set so low for golfers when it comes to athletic ability https://t.co/bZXh5lFqrc — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 5, 2020

Hey, she’s not really wrong. If you’re impressed by Tiger Woods being able to catch a golf ball while holding onto a tee, you’re impressed too easily.

“John Daly can do the same thing while also holding a lit cigarette,” one fan joked in response.

“You could pick anything tiger does and it’s almost always super impressive, and this guy picks catching a ball with a tee through his fingers?” another fan added.

Woods’ true athleticism will be on display on Thursday. He’s set to tee off at the PGA Championship at 11:33 a.m. E.T.