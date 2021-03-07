Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau is taking home another tournament title.

The powerful – and polarizing – golfer is the winner of this weekend’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. DeChambeau finished the tournament at -11, finishing one stroke ahead of the runner up, Lee Westwood.

Unsurprisingly, DeChambeau and his bold style of play had people talking all weekend. Now, fans are commenting on his victory.

“A different playing style. Constantly trying new things. Says the silliest things. Celebrates awkwardly. Evokes emotion from everyone that watches him. Bryson is so critical to pro golf. It’s the best theater. The true content king,” popular golf podcast No Laying Up tweeted.

Popular social media personality Paige Spiranac, a former college golfer, had a more blunt assessment of DeChambeau.

“I can respect Bryson and still find him annoying,” she tweeted.

DeChambeau is certainly not a universally loved player, but he’s arguably the most-intriguing player on the PGA Tour right now.

USA TODAY sportswriter Dan Wolken doesn’t think it’s close.

“The hardcores hate him but he’s the only good young player who has a chance of drawing in casuals,” he tweeted.

It’ll be fun to watch Bryson attack the four majors this year, that is for sure.