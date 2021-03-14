Paige Spiranac Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Embarrassing Drive

Bryson DeChambeau is the most-powerful driver in golf, but even he isn’t immune to the occasional topped ball.

The final round of The Players Championship is underway on Sunday afternoon. It’s been an interesting start to the final round, to say the least.

So far on Sunday afternoon, we’ve had plenty of brutal shots, including one from DeChambeau. The 27-year-old golfer, who won last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, topped a drive off the tee in pretty brutal fashion.

Former collegiate golfer turned social media personality Paige Spiranac reacted on Twitter to the shot.

“I get so much joy from watching the best in the world hit hacker shots just like us,” she tweeted.

I get so much joy from watching the best in the world hit hacker shots just like us. pic.twitter.com/8pH0NJSpwJ — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 14, 2021

DeChambeau is once again in contention on Sunday, though. He’s currently two strokes back of the leader, Lee Westwood.

Westwood, who’s at -12 for the weekend, has had some rough shots so far, too. However, he made it clear coming into Sunday that he wasn’t going to stress.

“I care less about the outcomes,’’ Westwood said, via the New York Post. “I still care about my performance, and that in turn leads me to work as hard as I’ve always worked. But I’ve been working with a psychologist for a few years now, and we just focus on the process, we don’t focus on the outcomes and things we can’t control. The only thing I can control when I go out there is the process and making sure I have fun. I make sure I have fun.’’

The final round of The Players Championship is airing on NBC.