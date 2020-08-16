Paige Spiranac Reacts To Caddie’s Devastating Mistake On Course

The caddie for a player competing in the U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes made a devastating mistake in the bunker on Thursday.

Segundo Oliva Pinto was tied with Tyler Strafaci heading into the par-five 18th hole in the Round of 16 on Thursday. Pinto found a green-side bunker with his third shot. Before he stepped into the bunker, his caddie bent over and touched the sand.

Unfortunately, that is a blatant rules violation.

“Rule 12.1/a states that before making a stroke at a ball in a bunker, a player must not deliberately touch sand in the bunker with a hand, club, rake or other object to test the condition of the sand to learn information for the next stroke. The player’s caddie must abide by the same set of rules,” Golf.com writes.

The rules violation results in a loss of the hole in match play, so, that mistake cost Pinto his chance at the U.S. Amateur.

Paige Spiranac, a popular golf social media personality, reacted to the brutal mistake on Twitter.

“I mean the rules of golf suck but pretty sure we all know touching the sand is a big no no,” she wrote.

Hey, she’s not wrong there.

Next time, maybe just stay out of the bunker all together.