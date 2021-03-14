Paige Spiranac Has A Suggestion For Casual Golfers

The short game is typically what makes or breaks the casual golfer. Most seem to struggle with the putts and chips that can add (or subtract) a couple of strokes per hole.

Former college golfer turned social media personality Paige Spiranac has a blunt suggestion for the casual golfer: Use the putter more.

Many casual golfers will try to chip the ball in situations where it would be easier to just putt the ball onto the green.

On Saturday, we saw some PGA Tour golfers decide to putt the ball instead of chip the ball. Most notably, we saw Lee Westwood, who’s leading at The PLAYERS, decide to putt the ball onto the green instead of chipping it.

Spiranac wants everyone to follow Westwood’s strategy.

“I never want any of you to be embarrassed putting from off the green instead of chipping. If Lee Westwood can do it, then so can you,” she tweeted.

I never want any of you to be embarrassed putting from off the green instead of chipping. If Lee Westwood can do it, then so can you — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 13, 2021

Spiranac said that she sees a lot of golfers get crap for using a “Texas wedge” – a.k.a a putter off the green – instead of a wedge.

“I just see so many guys get s–t from their buddies for using the good ole Texas wedge,” she tweeted.

But if Lee Westwood can do it, so can you.