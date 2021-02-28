Paige Spiranac Reveals Her ‘Scary’ Lesson About Cheating

Paige Spiranac says he learned from an early age not to cheat on the golf course.

The former college golfer, who’s become a massive social media personality with more than 3 million followers on Instagram, shared her “cheating” story on an episode of her podcast.

Spiranac, 27, admitted she once cheated during a competitive match, but was set straight by her mother.

“I learned my lesson the very hard way,” Spiranac said.

“It was one of my very first tournaments, I ended up hitting a ball in the water but I was on a very steep slope. I just ended up dropping another ball and saying I found it.

“I played it off and my mum, who packed my golf bag the night before, said ‘hey you started the round with six balls how do you only have five?’

“She is one of the sweetest ladies ever but she is scary, you do not want to disappoint her.

“She just gave me this look and she said ‘if you ever do that again, if I ever catch you cheating, you will never play golf ever again.’

“I was like ‘OK’ and I learned my lesson.”

