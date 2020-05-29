Paige Spiranac Responds To Death Threat With Clever T-Shirts

Star golf influencer Paige Spiranac launched a podcast recently, and recent comments she made have some golfers quite angry. She claims that after she took some shots at those who use push carts for their golf bags, she got an actual death threat.

During the latest “Playing A Round” podcast, Spiranac took aim at male golfers who opt for push carts rather than carry their clubs, calling them “b*tches” repeatedly. That didn’t go over well.

“But if you’re mad at me for calling you a b*tch, that’s what makes you a b*tch. Being that upset about a push cart,” Spiranac said, per Yahoo Sports. “The only guys who are getting upset about me calling them a b*tch are the b*tches who use the pushcarts.”

She acknowledged that some people need them in order to play, including those with back and other physical issues. She didn’t exactly shy away from the assertion though, telling one Twitter fan that the whole thing is a joke. “It would be a very boring podcast if we never had strong opinions on anything,” she said. A few days ago, she says that one person was left a death threat for her over the push cart issue.

I just got a death threat over a pushcart. Pushcart mafia rolls deep. Literally. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 19, 2020

Whether or not you think Spiranac took things a bit far on the push cart issue, threatening someone’s life over a podcast bit is ridiculous. She seems to be taking it in stride though, and is monetizing it.

As she posted to her Instagram story, she is now selling a full line of push cart-based shirts.

Paige Spiranac has been pretty successful in most of her online ventures to this point. This probably won’t be much different.