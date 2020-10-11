Paige Spiranac Reveals She Got Death Threats For Recent Tweet

Paige Spiranac is one of the biggest social media personalities in golf. Unfortunately, sometimes that massive following results in despicable acts against her.

The Instagram star, who boasts nearly 3 million followers on the platform, recently got into it with a Major League Baseball fan base on Twitter.

Spiranac made some joking remarks about the Padres’ fan base during their postseason run.

“Sometimes I’d rather watch paint dry than watch a baseball game, but today I’ve watched 6 games. It’s a complicated relationship,” Spiranac wrote on Twitter.

Spiranac then implied that there are some bandwagon fans in San Diego right now.

But no one went to the games when they sucked🤔 https://t.co/q6m6fKCnOl — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 3, 2020

Unsurprisingly, this tweet sparked some harsh remarks from Padres fans.

Unfortunately, some people went way over the line.

“In my 27-years I have never met a Padres fan, then I saw a video of everyone celebrating and being so excited in San Diego,” she said on a recent episode of her podcast, “Playing A Round.”

“I retweeted the video and said ‘this is funny as no one turned up to their games when they sucked.’

“Then I had all these Padres fans… I got lit up!

“I ended up apologizing and regretting it because I was getting death threats, people were like ‘come to El Cajon and I will cut you.’

“Some guy called me a washed-up porn star, he said ‘a washed-up porn star has no right talking about baseball – get back into it w—e.’”

Be better, people.

The Padres, meanwhile, were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers are on to the NLCS, where they’re playing the Atlanta Braves.