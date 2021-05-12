Paige Spiranac Announces She’s ‘Done’ Betting On 1 Golfer

You can count Paige Spiranac among the golf bettors who are beyond frustrated with wagering money on Tony Finau.

Finau has confounded golf handicappers with his penchant for coming tantalizingly close to winning big tournaments only to falter slightly. For example, the 31-year-old has finished in the top five of every major, but has yet to win one.

Last weekend though, Finau didn’t even contend, missing the cut at the Wells Fargo Championships. This poor performance was enough for Spiranac–who picked Finau to win the event–to throw in the towel on the Salt Lake City native.

“You’re hearing it here first; I am done picking Tony,” said Spiranac on “The Range” this week. “That was the last straw for me. It was brutal. That was a course that fit his game perfectly.”

Yep, @PaigeSpiranac is DONE with Tony Finau! Join Paige and @TeddyGreenstein on The Range this week ahead of the AT&T Byron Nelson: https://t.co/E7ah4mJnTW pic.twitter.com/vOXBODgZL8 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) May 12, 2021

Ouch. We can’t blame Spiranac though, because Finau is both talented and a tease to bet on.

“Top 10 Tony” will have a chance to redeem himself and shoot for that elusive major victory at the PGA Championship next weekend.

If he breaks through at Kiawah Island, Spiranac will not be reaping any of the financial rewards.