Watch: Paige Spiranac Shows Off Her Impressive Driving Power

Golf has always placed an emphasis on driving power, but thanks in part to Bryson DeChambeau, it seems to becoming even more of a priority.

DeChambeau, of course, has become one of the best golfers in the game thanks to his extreme power. The 27-year-old golfer won the Arnold Palmer Invitational last weekend and is expected to contend at The PLAYERS Championship this weekend. DeChambeau should be among the favorites for the four major tournaments this year, too.

Paige Spiranac, a former college golfer, is admittedly not a huge fan of DeChambeau. However, she knows enough about the game to respect what DeChambeau has done.

“I can respect Bryson and still find him annoying,” she tweeted following his win.

Spiranac showed off some of her own driving power on social media this week. X-Golf America shared a video of Spiranac showing off her driving power at one of their facilities.

That’s a pretty good looking swing.

DeChambeau, meanwhile, will tee off in The PLAYERS Championship on Thursday. He and Dustin Johnson are currently ranked as the top two favorites for the event.