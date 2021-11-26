The Spun

Paige Spiranac Gives Her Thoughts On Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau Match

Paige Spiranac at the golf course.Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac isn’t looking forward to the biggest golf event of the weekend.

Later this afternoon, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will duel it out in another edition of TNT’s “The Match.”

A few months ago, this would have been must-watch television. Koepka and DeChambeau were in the middle of a heated rivalry. Now? Well, we think they’re friends.

Spiranac isn’t looking forward to what’s setting up to be a scripted battle between the two on Friday afternoon.

“So here’s the thing,” Spiranac started. “They already made up at the Ryder Cup. Why are they doing this match now? They don’t hate each other. There’s been no back and forth. Honestly, I’m not looking forward to it at all. I feel like the bantar is going to be subpar between Bryson and Brooks. And they’re brining in Phil and Charles Barkley … we’ve seen it before. It’s been done before. I want something different and fresh. They should mix it up.”

With that being said, Paige is siding with Brooks Koepka, who’s currently an underdog to Bryson DeChambeau.

We’d have to agree with Paige here. She brings up a few good points.

“The Match” was fun when it was new. Now, it feels a bit old and rehearsed.

Had TNT paired Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka together earlier this year, it would have been must-watch television.

Now that they’re friends, we’re content watching the highlights. It sounds like Paige Spiranac might do the same.

