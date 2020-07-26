Paige Spiranac Gives Lesson On How To Hit The ‘Punch Shot’

Paige Spiranac has one of the biggest social media platforms in golf.

The Instagram star has nearly 3 million followers on the social media platform. Spiranac is also active on Twitter and has developed a podcast.

Spiranac’s latest social media content includes instructional videos. The former college golfer most-recently shared a clip on how to hit a “punch shot.”

The series, “Quickies with Paige,” is unsurprisingly a hit on Instagram.

“Today I give you quick tips on how to hit it low! A punch shot is a great and useful shot to have in the bag. I use this shot in the wind, for recovery shots, and off the tee!” Spiranac wrote.

Earlier in the month, Spiranac showed off her bunker tips.

“Today we talk the dreaded bunker shot. There are so many different ways to hit a bunker shot but this technique has always worked best for me! It’s super easy and you’ll be a pro bunker player in no time!” she wrote on Instagram.

Spiranac, 27, played collegiately at both the University of Arizona and San Diego State University. She was twice an All-Mountain West Conference golfer and helped lead her team to a conference championship in 2015.

You can follow Paige on Instagram here.