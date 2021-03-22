Paige Spiranac Experienced A Golf Course First On Sunday

Few things in sports are more annoying than playing behind a slow group on the golf course.

Popular social media personality and former collegiate golfer Paige Spiranac experienced this in an extreme fashion on Sunday. Spiranac revealed that she experienced a golf course first while playing behind a slow group.

Spiranac, a former college golfer turner sports media personality, revealed that she played behind a group who waited for the green to clear on every single hold – yes, even Par 5s.

“Played behind a group today who waited for the green to clear before they teed off. First time I’ve ever seen a group need the entire hole to themselves before they hit a shot,” she tweeted.

Spiranac was asked if that meant the group waited on long Par 4s and Par 5s, too. The answer – yes.

“Every. Single. Hole,” she tweeted.

It can be fun to try and drive a short par four, so waiting for the green to clear on a hole like that is understandable. However, to do it on every hole – especially the par fives – is just ridiculous.

Unless you’re playing in a very important tournament, tee it up and play fast.