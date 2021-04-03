Paige Spiranac Has Message For Courses That Wouldn’t Let Her Play

Golf courses can be pretty conservative when it comes to the types of outfits they allow people to wear on the course. Paige Spiranac, a former college golfer turned social media personality, knows this all too well.

Spiranac, who played college golf before becoming a massive personality in the sports world, has been told by several courses that her outfits were not appropriate for play.

The former college golfer has a way of getting back at those courses now.

Spiranac put a golf towel on sale this week that will surely be popular among the weekend golfers world. She hopes to see those towels on display at the courses that would not let her on.

“I’m laughing thinking of all the golf courses who wouldn’t let me play because I was wearing a tank top and now they will have to see me on a towel with my boobs out. You love to see it,” she tweeted this week.

Spiranac’s towel went viral on social media earlier in the week.

It’s a big time in the golf world, with the biggest tournament of the year set to begin next week.

“Happy Opening Day! But more importantly happy almost masters week,” Paige wrote earlier this week.