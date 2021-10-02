Paige Spiranac Had Very Honest Admission On Dating History

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is a very popular woman. The former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer has the most followers of any golfer on Instagram, after all.

While Spiranac doesn’t like to discuss her relationship status or her family life, she’s very open about just about everything else: including her dating history.

On a previous podcast episode, Spiranac opened up about what it’s been like to date various athletes over the years.

“At some point or another, yes,” Spiranac said when asked if she’s dated various types of athletes. “Well, maybe not all athletes, but the main sports.”

Spiranac then ran through the different types of sports:

On basketball players: “Too busy playing ‘Call of Duty’ to text you back, and has lied about being shorter than they really are for some weird reason. He has an Instagram aesthetic that doesn’t involve you.”

On baseball players: “I think out of all of the sports, I have probably dated the most baseball players, especially in college. So, I have a lot here.”

On golfers: “His hairline is the only thing less reliable than his commitment to your relationship. He prefers to perform in silence.”

On football and hockey players: “His weaknesses include complimenting you and cocktail waitresses.”

Well played, Paige.

