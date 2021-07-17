Paige Spiranac Has 1 Complaint About This Year’s Open Championship

Most of the time, golfers have to battle poor weather conditions at The Open Championship – but not this year. Weather is picture-perfect, and Paige Spiranac is disappointed.

Spiranac took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to voice her No. 1 complaint about this year’s Open Championship. She alluded to the fact “horrible weather conditions” make for much more entertaining play.

The current condition at Royal St. George’s is your typical summer day. There isn’t much of a breeze, not a cloud in the sky and the sun is shining. Golfers are taking advantage, as a result. As of Saturday afternoon, Louis Oosthuizen led the tournament with a 12-under score. Jordan Spieth trailed by just a stroke.

Without weather playing a factor, Spiranac isn’t as entertained as she usually is while watching The Open Championship.

I like my Open Championship with horrible weather conditions — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 17, 2021

Poor weather certainly makes for better entertainment in golf. It’s always fun to watch the pros struggle every once in a while. It makes us feel a bit better about our own games. Something tells us this year’s The Open participants aren’t complaining about this year’s weather, though.

Weather hasn’t been much of a factor at all so far at The Open. Players are posting low scores and enjoying some great outdoor time. The end of the tournament should set up an exciting finish, too.

Oosthuizen held just a one-stroke lead over Spieth as of Saturday afternoon. Good or bad weather conditions, there’s no doubt Paige Spiranac will be watching closely.