Paige Spiranac Has 2-Word Reaction To Sports Ranked By Difficulty

A ranking of every sport by its “difficulty” went viral on social media last week.

The poll ranks pretty much every sport in the world by its “difficulty.” The poll, done by Unbiased American Sports, was tweeted out by Billy Dib. It’s since gone viral, with more than 11,000 retweets.

Boxing comes in at No. 1. The sweet science is certainly one of the most-physically intense and mentally challenging sports in the world. So, the No. 1 ranking is probably fair.

Golf, somewhat surprisingly, came in all the way at No. 51. It’s ranked behind sports like Badminton (No. 30), Weight Lifting (No. 44) and Table Tennis (No. 47), among others on the list.

As you can probably predict, golf fans are not happy with that ranking. Popular Instagram star Paige Spiranac had a two-word reaction to the poll.

“I’m offended,” she wrote.

It’s a bizarre ranking, to be sure.

There are millions of people across the world that take up golf with a passion and are never able to be very good at it. You can put an elite basketball or football player on a golf course and probably have some fun watching them struggle.

Where would you rank golf among the most “difficult” sports in the world?