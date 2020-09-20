Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For Golf Announcers

Golfers are good athletes, but the sport’s commentators will often go overboard when comparing their athleticism to that of other leagues.

Such was the case on Saturday, when a U.S. Open commentator made a questionable remark about Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau is a big dude for a golfer. The powerful golfer has added a lot of muscle over the past year and towers over many players on tour.

Still, he wasn’t that big when he came onto the PGA Tour, and compared to the biggest NBA and NFL players, he’s still relatively small. However, you wouldn’t know that to be the case based on the analyst’s comment.

“Bryson looked like a middle linebacker where he came out on Tour,” Paul Azinger said of DeChambeau.

Azinger: “Bryson looked like a middle linebacker where he came out on Tour.” O rly? pic.twitter.com/rKVeI8eo7x — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) September 19, 2020

Yeah, that’s not really true.

Social media star Paige Spiranac, who doesn’t shy away from giving her opinion, had a blunt message for golf commentators: stop comparing golfers to other athletes.

“Commentators need to stop comparing golfers to other athletes. Especially linebackers,” she wrote on Twitter.

Commentators need to stop comparing golfers to other athletes. Especially linebackers. https://t.co/l9Rf4QURfU — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 19, 2020

That’s not a bad suggestion.

But linebacker-looking or not, DeChambeau is in contention on the final day of the U.S. Open. He’s two strokes back of leader Matthew Wolff and is set to tee off in the final group at 1:30 p.m. E.T.