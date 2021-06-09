Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For Golf Fans

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Brooks Koepka told reporters his rivalry with Bryson DeChambeau is “good for the game.”

“Yeah, I think it’s good for the game. I really do,” Koepka said. “The fact that golf’s on pretty much every news outlet for about two weeks pretty consistently, I think that’s a good thing. It’s growing the game.”

In the aftermath of his comments, fans have argued for and against the rivalry. Well, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac is here to set the record straight.

She knows the rivalry is good for golf and growing the game – even if people don’t like it.

“Brooks is right,” she said on Twitter. “The rivalry is good for golf and is growing the game. People can’t complain about golf not growing and then get mad when it’s not in the way they want. It doesn’t work that way.”

Brooks is right. The rivalry is good for golf and is growing the game. People can’t complain about golf not growing and then get mad when it’s not in the way they want. It doesn’t work that way. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) June 9, 2021

Koepka addressed “traditionalists” in his comments earlier today as well.

“You know, the younger generation – I get the traditionalists who don’t agree with it,” Koepka continued. “I understand that, but I think to grow the game you’ve got to reach out to the younger generation and I think that’s what – I don’t want to say that’s what this is, but it’s reaching out to a whole bunch of people. It’s getting golf in front of people. I think it’s good for the game.”

Golf grew exponentially during the pandemic and the budding rivalry between these two superstars is keeping the younger audience locked in.