Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The USGA

The 2020 U.S. Open has not been as challenging as expected through today’s first round, and Paige Spiranac doesn’t seem happy about it.

In the lead-up to today, the prevailing story line was how brutal Winged Foot was going to play all weekend. But thus far, while presenting its challenges, the course hasn’t been nearly as intimidating as first expected.

Justin Thomas (-5) is in the lead after one round, with Patrick Reed (-4) right behind. Rory McIlroy is currently tied with five others in third place at three-under par.

Right now, many observers are feeling what Spiranac expressed this afternoon on her popular Twitter account

“The USGA has gone soft with this course set up,” the social media sensation tweeted.

There’s a long way on the weekend though. We wouldn’t be surprised to see the pins moved around starting tomorrow to make the course more challenging.

If Paige Spiranac had her way, she’d probably do that.