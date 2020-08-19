Paige Spiranac Has A Brutally Honest Message For Golf Twitter

Paige Spiranac has never been one to shy away from sharing her true feelings on social media. As a result, the former Division I golfer has to deal with a handful of trolls on Twitter.

Over the weekend, Spiranac stirred up an interesting debate among golf fans when she said “People who play slow should be kicked off the golf course.”

Her comment clearly ruffled some feathers, as one of her followers responded “That’s a dumb comment. Golf is a leisure sport. You are meant to enjoy the sport with friends and family and take time while doing it. Especially if you’re not playing for millions.”

On Thursday, Spiranac finally addressed all her critics on social media. She didn’t hold back at all in her latest post.

“Weird how tough some guys act on golf twitter considering their Dad still pays for their country club membership,” Spiranac wrote on Twitter.

Spiranac elaborated on her tweet and why she felt the need to share it with her followers.

“They’re picking fights with me,” she wrote. “I’m just not allowing them to walk all over me anymore.”

Spiranac has quite the following on Instagram and Twitter, as her two accounts combine for over 3 million followers. The downside to having such a large fan base on social media is that trolls feel the need to make unnecessary comments.

Fortunately for Spiranac, she knows how to fend off the trolls.