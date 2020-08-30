Paige Spiranac Has A New Rule Suggestion For Golf

Few things in golf are better than striking a drive down the middle of the fairway. Few things in golf are worse than walking up to your ball in the fairway and seeing it in a divot.

Paige Spiranac wants a rule change.

The social media superstar, who has nearly 3 million followers on Instagram, proposed the suggestion on Twitter on Sunday.

“You should get a free drop if your ball lands in a fairway divot,” she wrote on Twitter.

Not everyone agreed with Spiranac’s suggestion, though.

“No Paige; that’s a “rub of the green” and you play as it lies, like a plugged lie in a bunker or a bad lie in the rough,” one fan tweeted back.

“You deserve that for a bad shot. Shouldn’t be penalized for hitting the fairway,” she replied back.

“Golf isn’t a game of fair. Never has been. Nor should it ever be. Learn the shot is what I always say, and I come to this having been exactly penalized in the way you describe from my best tee shot in a national event this month. But its golf,” the fan responded.

What do you think – should you be able to get a free drop if your ball finds a divot in the fairway?

The best solution: When you make a divot in the fairway, replace it. Every time.