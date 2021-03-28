Paige Spiranac Has A Suggestion For Golf’s Majors

Golf’s major tournament setup isn’t likely to change anytime soon, but Paige Spiranac is hoping it will.

The former college golfer turned social media personality has a suggestion for the sport’s major tournament schedule. She’s hoping that one of the four major tournaments will be turned into a different format.

This week, we had a match play tournament taking place. Match play tournaments can be incredibly exciting, as evidenced by the thrilling nature of the Ryder Cup, among other events. Wouldn’t it be cool to have a match play setup in a major tournament?

Spiranac certainly thinks so.

The former college golfer turned social media personality voiced her opinion during the match play tournament on Saturday.

“One major should be match play,” she tweeted.

Spiranac doesn’t want it to be a fifth major, either. She believes four is the ideal number for the major tournaments.

“No 4 is perfect,” she tweeted.

One major should be match play — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 27, 2021

The PGA Championship actually used to be a match play event before it was turned into a stroke tournament in the late 1950s. It’s difficult to see the event going back to match play, but since they’ve done it before, it’s not that crazy.