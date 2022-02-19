Earlier this week, Tiger Woods admitted that he’ll never play full-time on the PGA Tour again, but did say that he’ll be back at some point.

“I wish I could spend more time on the range digging out of the dirt. … But that’s not realistic at this point. Will I come back? Yes. Will I come back and play a full schedule? No. … I can play certain events here and there, but on a full-time level, no, that will never happen again.”

Not long after his announcement, golf analyst Paige Spiranac had a bold prediction for Woods. She thinks he’s going to win another major.

“Don’t let this Saudi league talk distract you from the fact that Tiger said he will play competitive golf again. He is going to win a major,” she said.

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the prediction from Spiranac. One fan corrected Spiranac, saying Tiger will win multiple majors.

“Majors,” the fan said.

“Big facts, big cat will return for one more moment,” another fan said.

Big facts, big cat will return for one more moment https://t.co/UzSwskl1Cc — Step dad Moxx👍🏾 (@Evan8Moxley) February 18, 2022

One fan thinks Tiger will win another major, but on the Champions tour instead.

“Champions tour major yes,” the fan said.

Fans are hoping to see Tiger Woods back on the course for the Masters in April.

While that may not happen, fans are still holding out hope Woods will bring home at least one more major.