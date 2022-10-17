Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Admission On Her Following

Paige Spiranac has a lot of fans.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has millions of fans across her social media platforms.

In fact, Spiranac is one of the most-followed people in all of golf, even topping Tiger Woods.

Spiranac had a brutally honest admission on her following last week.

"This just in. Men like golf and boobs," the former professional golfer tweeted.

Spiranac's following has grown tremendously in recent years, as she has more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

The former professional golfer has branched out into other sports, too, often voicing her opinions on football and basketball.