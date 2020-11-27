Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Comment About Charles Barkley

On Friday afternoon, the third installation of “The Match” will take place at Stone Canyon in Arizona.

A familiar face won’t be participating as Tiger Woods takes a break from going up against fellow star golfer Phil Mickelson. In the first installation, Tiger and Phil battled for course supremacy.

Last time around, Tiger teamed up with Tom Brady as Mickelson played alongside Peyton Manning. This time, Manning and NBA star Steph Curry will face off against Mickelson and NBA legend Charles Barkley.

The latter has become known as one of the worst golfers among former athletes. Golfer and Instagram star Paige Spiranac had a brutally honest comment about Barkley before The Match kicks off on Friday afternoon.

“Charles Barkley would be my very last pick as a partner for alternate shot,” she said on Twitter.

She’s not alone.

Watching Barkley play golf is a truly terrifying scene. However, Mickelson has confidence in his playing partner.

“He knows how to play the game,” Mickelson said via ESPN. “When I played [the] first time with Charles, back in the ’90s when he was with the Phoenix Suns, he shot in the 70s every round. He hit the ball solid, with no issues whatsoever. We’re going to dig deep and bring that game back.”

“The Match: Champions for Change” kicks off on Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET on TNT.