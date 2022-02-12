Paige Spiranac Has Hilarious Message For Charley Hoffman

Following the second round of the WM Phoenix Open, Charley Hoffman called out the PGA Tour because of a rule that cost him a penalty stroke. He received a lot of backlash from fans on social media for his recent message.

“What a joke @usga @pgatour today on the 13th hole I hit my drive in the water and took a drop on a side of a hill that no grass,” Hoffman wrote. “Dropped twice then place on a small tuff of grass. Turned around the ball started rolling into the water. I was under the impression that the @usga had changed that rule. I was wrong. Had to take another penalty for doing nothing wrong at all. Did everything by the book.

“It’s still mind blowing that a group of amateurs rule the professional game of golf. I also blame the @pgatour rules officials for putting out a terrible penalty area line where this could even happen. No accountability at any level here. No protection for the players at all. You wonder why guys are wanting to jump ship and go play on another tour. Players need transparency, protection and consistency. We don’t have that under the current governing bodies.”

On Saturday afternoon, former professional golfer and media personality Paige Spiranac had a hilarious tweet about Hoffman.

She posted a photo of the scene from Sam Ryder’s hole-in-one with the following caption: “Hoffman going to post about unfair playing conditions.”

Here’s the tweet from Spiranac:

