Paige Spiranac Has Honest Reaction To Tough 2nd Round At U.S. Open

On Thursday, the world’s best golfers took advantage of Winged Foot in the first round of the U.S. Open.

The course saw a historic number of low scores, including a five-under, 65 from former World No. 1 Justin Thomas. Those low scores led to some criticism from golf fans, who expected Winged Foot to play incredibly tough.

“The USGA has gone soft with this course set up,” social media star and golfer Paige Spiranac said at the time – before deleting the tweet.

Well, Winged Foot apparently heard all of the criticism on Thursday. The second round is playing much more difficult, with only four golfers playing under par – out of 143 golfers in the entire field.

Spiranac, and other golf fans around the world, finally got what they were waiting for: carnage. The social media star made it clear she’s happy with that.

“Now this is the Winged Foot we were promised,” she said.

The best golfers in the world have been confounded by Winged Foot over the course of the day. Rory McIlroy started his day at three-under par, but quickly found himself two-over after the first eight holes.

He’s not alone. Last year’s U.S. Open champion, Gary Woodland, finished at eight-over par after his second round. Rickie Fowler – consistently one of the best in the game – shot seven-over par on Friday morning.

It’s a tough test and one that will only get more difficult throughout the weekend.