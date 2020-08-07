On Thursday morning, the best golfers in the world took the course for the first major tournament of the year.

TPC Harding Park – a public course – is playing host for this year’s PGA Championship. Brooks Koepka enters as the two-time defending champion and posted a four-under, 66 on the day.

He sits just one shot behind the leader, Jason Day who carded a five-under, 65 in the first round. Despite the stellar play of those two, it was someone in the afternoon who stole the headlines.

The beefy Bryson DeChambeau came into the week saying he planned to smash his driver around the course. Well, he took that a little too far this afternoon.

He crushed a tee shot at No. 7 and then bent down to pick up his tee. He put a little too much weight on his driver when bending over and snapped the head right off of his club.

Golfer and Instagram model Paige Spiranac was watching that unfold and had a very honest reaction for Bryson.

“Even Bryson’s driver doesn’t want him,” she said on Twitter.

Ouch.

Bryson rebounded well over the next 11 holes and walked out with a two-under, 68 on the day. He sits five shot back of the leader, Jason Day.

DeChambeau hasn’t had much success in major tournaments, but he’s off to a great start in this year’s PGA Championship.