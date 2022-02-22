Paige Spiranac Is Blocked On Social Media By Phil Mickelson

Over the weekend, Phil Mickelson faced plenty of backlash following his controversial comments surrounding the Saudi Super League.

In a November interview with Alan Shipnick, Mickelson acknowledged and them seemingly dismissed the awful human-rights record of Saudi Arabia. He did so in an attempt to gain leverage over the PGA Tour.

Earlier this afternoon, he issued an apology for his comments. In the apology, Mickelson said that his comments were supposed to be off the record. “There is the problem of off record comments being shared out of context and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions,” he said.

Not long later, though, the author, Alan Shipnuck, said Mickelson’s comments were “completely false.”

What did he say? I’m blocked — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 22, 2022

In a response to Shipnuck’s tweet, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac asked what Mickelson initially said. Why? Well, she’s blocked by the PGA Tour star on Twitter.

“What did he say? I’m blocked,” she said.

This isn’t a recent development, either. Back in the summer of 2021, Spiranac revealed that she had been blocked by Mickelson – but the reason is unclear.

Clearly Phil isn’t happy with something Paige said.