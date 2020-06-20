Paige Spiranac Isn’t Happy With List Ranking “Most Difficult” Sports

Earlier this week, a list ranking the most difficult sports around the world made headlines for its very controversial rankings.

The list had boxing as the most difficult sport in the world, followed by ice hockey. Football, basketball and wrestling rounded out the top five.

A few interesting things to note from the list: water polo came in at No. 12. Meanwhile a sport like badminton came in at No. 30, while cheerleading – a sport involving gymnastics movement – came in at No. 52.

Arguably the most controversial ranking had to do with one of the most maddening sports in the world: golf. The list had golf at No. 51, behind sports like handball and table tennis.

Naturally, the golfing world wasn’t very happy with the list. Popular Instagram golfer Paige Spiranac made her thoughts on the list very clear.

“I’m offended,” she said on Twitter.

Anyone can throw together a list of the most difficult sports just to anger the sporting world. That’s exactly what this list accomplished earlier this week.

Paige isn’t wrong in being offended by the list. Golf – for anyone who has stepped on the course before – is one of the most difficult sports out there.

Every athlete is going to think their respective sport is the most difficult. Objectively, though, golf should be much higher on the list.

It might not be No. 1, but it’s definitely not No. 51.