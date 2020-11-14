Paige Spiranac Jokes About Dustin Johnson Leading The Masters

Earlier this week, Dustin Johnson spoke with reporters ahead of the start of the year’s final major – the Masters.

It’s one of the most beloved tournaments in all of golf and one of the best sporting events in the world. Given its illustrious history, reporters decided to ask Dustin what his favorite part of the tournament is.

He said the sandwiches. No, really.

“Favorite tradition,” Johnson said before taking a long pause. “For me, I don’t know if it’s really a tradition, but my favorite thing about the Masters is the sandwiches.”

Of course, that comment wouldn’t go unnoticed. Golfer and Instagram star Paige Spiranac made a joke at DJ’s expense.

“Someone said that if DJ wins he’s going to serve egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches at the champions dinner and I can’t stop laughing at that,” she said on Twitter.

Each and every year, the former Masters champions gather for a meal. The year’s previous winner picks a dinner menu and some seem to think Dustin wouldn’t stray very far from the current offerings at Augusta.

Last year’s champion, Tiger Woods announced his menu back in April. “So we’ll have steak and chicken fajitas, and we’ll have sushi and sashimi out on the deck, and I hope the guys will enjoy it.”

Dustin Johnson currently owns a three-shot lead over Sungjae Im and Justin Thomas.