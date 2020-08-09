Paige Spiranac Reacts To Justin Thomas’ Viral Missed Putt

Justin Thomas has the moment of the PGA Championship’s final round so far.

The 2017 PGA Championship winner will not be taking home the trophy today, but he did have the most-viral moment of the final round.

Thomas, 27, barely missed a putt on the front nine. He was incredibly frustrated by the miss and the hot mics caught every word of his comment.

“Dude you’ve gotta be f–king kidding me,” Thomas could clearly be heard saying as his putt didn’t find the bottom of the hole.

Justin Thomas is all of uspic.twitter.com/iiBqvOtaaQ — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) August 9, 2020

Spiranac is a big fan of the hot mics. Who isn’t at this point?

Gotta love a hot mic — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) August 9, 2020

Colin Cowherd is a big fan of them, too.

“If you’re offended by golfers dropping F bombs on a hot mic —on TV — we can’t be friends. Non negotiable. If I ran a network, I would demand 6 per round. Totally authentic. How guys talk on a course,” Cowherd said on Twitter on Sunday.

If you’re offended by golfers dropping F bombs on a hot mic —on TV — we can’t be friends. Non negotiable. If I ran a netwprk, I would demand 6 per round. Totally authentic. How guys talk on a course. 🏌️‍♀️ — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) August 9, 2020

We’re likely going to get more of this in the tournaments to come this year. With no fans allowed at events, golfer’s comments are much more audible on TV.

The final round of the PGA Championship is being televised on CBS. Dustin Johnson is currently in the lead.