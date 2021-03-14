Paige Spiranac Is Loving Lee Westwood vs. Bryson DeChambeau

Another Sunday, another big final round between Lee Westwood and Bryson DeChambeau.

Last weekend, Westwood and DeChambeau played a great final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The tournament came down to the final hole – and putt – with DeChambeau pulling off the victory. DeChambeau sunk a putt on the 18th hole to give himself a one-stroke win over Westwood, who finished in second place.

This Sunday, Westwood is looking to return the favor.

Westwood, one of the most-liked golfers in the sport, has the lead heading into the final round of The Players Championship. He’s -13 for the tournament, two strokes up on DeChambeau, who is -11 for the weekend.

The final round with Westwood and DeChambeau is set to tee off later this afternoon. Popular social media personality and former college golfer Paige Spiranac can’t wait for the rematch.

“Love that we are getting another Sunday showdown with Westwood and Bryson,” she tweeted.

The golf world seems to agree and most fans are probably pulling for Westwood on Sunday.

“The only way I’ll consider The Players to be the fifth major is if Lee Westwood wins. That way we can call him a major champ,” Spiranac joked earlier in the week.

The final round of The Players is set to air on NBC.