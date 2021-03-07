Paige Spiranac Has Blunt Rules Change Suggestion For Golf

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is coming to a close. As she’s been doing all weekend, Paige Spiranac is live-tweeting the action.

Heading into the 18th hole, Lee Westwood found himself one shot behind leader Bryson DeChambeau. Much to Westwood’s dismay, his tee shot found its way into a fairway divot.

Talk about a tough lie.

Westwood into a divot on 18. Congrats Bryson. pic.twitter.com/4K5p1qs268 — FromTheBackTees (@FromTheBackTees) March 7, 2021

Spiranac saw Westwood’s misfortune and immediately came to his defense, asking for a bold rule change in professional golf.

“YOU SHOULD GET FREE DROPS FROM DIVOTS IN THE FAIRWAY,” she tweeted.

YOU SHOULD GET FREE DROPS FROM DIVOTS IN THE FAIRWAY — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 7, 2021

Many casual golfers would likely approve of this message as well. If you don’t, that’s okay because Spiranac is prepared for disagreement.

No yours is a bad take — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) March 7, 2021

As it stands, Bryson just locked up the victory with some clutch putting. This is a big W for him heading into next week’s TPC and with the Masters around the corner in April.