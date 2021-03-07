The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has Blunt Rules Change Suggestion For Golf

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is coming to a close. As she’s been doing all weekend, Paige Spiranac is live-tweeting the action.

Heading into the 18th hole, Lee Westwood found himself one shot behind leader Bryson DeChambeau. Much to Westwood’s dismay, his tee shot found its way into a fairway divot.

Talk about a tough lie.

Spiranac saw Westwood’s misfortune and immediately came to his defense, asking for a bold rule change in professional golf.

“YOU SHOULD GET FREE DROPS FROM DIVOTS IN THE FAIRWAY,” she tweeted.

Many casual golfers would likely approve of this message as well. If you don’t, that’s okay because Spiranac is prepared for disagreement.

As it stands, Bryson just locked up the victory with some clutch putting. This is a big W for him heading into next week’s TPC and with the Masters around the corner in April.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.