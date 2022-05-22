Paige Spiranac Makes Her Opinion On Mito Pereira Very Clear

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Mito Pereira lost the PGA Championship in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, but he gained a lot of fans in the process.

The Chilean golfer held a one-stroke lead heading into the 18th hole on Sunday. Pereira's tee shot found the water and he ended up losing the lead and missing out on the playoff.

It was devastating to watch.

Following the round, Periera spoke with CBS reporter Amanda Renner. Mito was all-class in the interview, likely gaining millions of fans.

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac is a big fan now.

"Mito was all class in that interview. Will be rooting for him big time," she tweeted.

Spiranac was heartbroken by the finish.

"This is why golf is the worst. 71 amazing holes played and one bad swing cost him the entire tournament. But also why it’s so incredible to watch because you never know what’s going to happen," she added.

The final round of the PGA Championship is airing on CBS.