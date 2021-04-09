There are plenty of American golf fans who consider The Masters to be the best of the four majors. Paige Spiranac is one of them.

Spiranac was active on Twitter all day today for the first round at Augusta, as she is for all golf tournaments. However, The Masters is special, she made clear tonight.

“The Masters is the best major. I will never change my mind,” Spiranac tweeted.

The Masters is the best major I will never change my mind about that — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 8, 2021

We have to say we agree with Paige here. There’s nothing that beats that first Thursday at Augusta.

What an interesting Thursday it was as well. While many of the top contenders struggled, and only 12 players scored below par, Justin Rose was sensational.

The 40-year-old English pro, who finished second at The Masters as recently as 2017, shot -7 to take a four-stroke lead over native Georgian Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama heading into the second round.

Round 2 at Augusta will get going tomorrow morning.