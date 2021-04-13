Paige Spiranac Rips ‘Disgusting’ Response To Her Tweet

Former college golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac was among those who took to Twitter to celebrate Hideki Matsuyama’s win at The Masters on Sunday.

Matsuyama, 29, became the first male golfer from Japan to win The Masters. He finished at -10 for the tournament, one stroke ahead of the runner-up, Will Zalatoris.

Following the win, Spiranac took to Twitter to look forward to next year’s Champions Dinner. Prior to every Masters, the tournament hosts a dinner for all of the previous champions. The winner of the most-recent Masters tournament gets to pick the menu and they’re often inspired by their home regions.

“The menu for the champions dinner is going to be absolute fire next year,” Spiranac wrote on Twitter.

The menu for the champions dinner is going to be absolute fire next year — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 11, 2021

While that tweet seemed to be nothing more than Spiranac saying she loves Japanese food, she faced some criticism for it.

Spiranac was quick to respond to the critics.

“Honestly it’s disgusting how everything gets twisted. I made a comment about how amazing the menu will be next year because I love Japanese food. Most winners create menus to honor where they are from and I would expect Hideki to do the same,” she tweeted.

Honestly it’s disgusting how everything gets twisted. I made a comment about how amazing the menu will be next year because I love Japanese food. Most winners create menus to honor where they are from and I would expect Hideki to do the same. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) April 11, 2021

At this past Masters, Dustin Johnson got to pick the menu for the Champions Dinner. He made some interesting choices, including pigs in a blanket as an appetizer.