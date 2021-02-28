The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Message For Max Homa’s Critics

Many golfers are paying tribute to Tiger Woods with their outfits in the final round of the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship on Sunday.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, was in a serious one-car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. He’s been hospitalized and undergone multiple surgeries with serious leg injuries.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and others are wearing Woods’ classic red and black in the final round on Sunday afternoon.

Max Homa, a massive Tiger Woods fan, is not wearing red and black today. He explained why on social media.

Unfortunately, Homa is still being criticized by some on Twitter for not wearing red and black.

Paige Spiranac, a former college golfer turned popular social media personality, had a blunt message for Homa’s critics on Sunday.

“We constantly complain about athletes being robots and wanting them to show personality but then you go and attack someone like Max Homa over something that shouldn’t be an issue. If you want athletes to be more real on social media then don’t be on them about every little thing,” she tweeted.

Well said.

The final round of the tournament is airing on NBC.


